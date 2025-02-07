ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 25.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 25.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 16,251,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,707,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 23.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

