ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 25.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 25.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 16,251,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,707,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 23.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.