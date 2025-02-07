Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%.

Illumina Trading Down 6.5 %

ILMN opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

