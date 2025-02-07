Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.150-10.550 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

ITW stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,830. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

