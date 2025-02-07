Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 3,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ichor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. 428,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,008. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ichor by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $6,382,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.