Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

