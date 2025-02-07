Horace Mann Educators’ (HMN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,165. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,613,747.74. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,451 shares of company stock valued at $820,099. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

