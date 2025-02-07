Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Position Decreased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

HOMB stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

