Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Hillenbrand updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.530-0.580 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.800 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

