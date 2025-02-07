Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.22 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 170,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

