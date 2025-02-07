Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: HEB) Plans Follow-Up Clinical Study for Avian Influenza Treatment

On February 7, 2025, Hemispherx BioPharma, operating under AIM ImmunoTech Inc., made public its intentions to conduct a follow-up clinical study to assess a combined treatment approach for avian influenza outbreaks. The study will involve AIM’s Ampligen® along with AstraZeneca’s FluMist®. A detailed press release outlining this initiative has been included in the recent Form 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1.

The proposed clinical trial follows previous research conducted by AIM at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where findings suggested that administering Ampligen as an intranasal adjuvant significantly boosted immune responses. This included generating cross-protection through avian influenza antibody production in humans.

In particular, the new study is set to build upon the positive outcomes observed at UAB, indicating enhanced immune responses with Ampligen in combination with FluMist. Hemispherx BioPharma aims to seek collaborative grants from both government and industry sources to support the costs associated with this research endeavor.

CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Thomas K. Equels, expressed optimism about the potential of this combined therapy to address the growing threat of avian flu outbreaks. The company believes that leveraging Ampligen along with existing vaccines could broaden the spectrum of protection, particularly against avian influenza strains.

The decision to move forward with this clinical study is underpinned by a series of preclinical and clinical experiments that demonstrated the effectiveness of Ampligen in enhancing immunity against various influenza strains. These studies showed promising results, reinforcing the company’s confidence in the potential efficacy of such combination therapies.

The overarching objective of Hemispherx BioPharma’s research and development efforts is centered around advancing novel treatments for a range of viral diseases, immune disorders, and cancers, including the ongoing focus on COVID-19. Ampligen® (rintatolimod) stands as the company’s lead product, showing promise as an immuno-modulator with broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

Investors are advised to approach forward-looking statements included in this disclosure with caution, acknowledging the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such endeavors. Hemispherx BioPharma stresses the importance of considering the risk factors outlined in its regulatory filings.

