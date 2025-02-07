Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,172. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.