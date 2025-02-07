Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after buying an additional 1,765,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth about $125,488,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,053,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NYSE SOLV opened at $74.73 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

