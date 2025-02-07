Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 9.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $82,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,320.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,330.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

