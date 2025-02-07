Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. 1,461,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,223. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

