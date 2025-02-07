GSK (LON:GSK) Announces Earnings Results

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 12.83%.

GSK Stock Down 2.4 %

GSK traded down GBX 36 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,443.50 ($17.95). 59,094,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,571,498. The firm has a market cap of £58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,282.50 ($15.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,356.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,457.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.63) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £19,725 ($24,530.53). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

