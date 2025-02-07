Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $25.16. 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIM

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Grupo Simec Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.