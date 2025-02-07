Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 04th

Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refers to the shares of companies that own, operate, or supply grocery stores or supermarkets. These stocks represent ownership in companies that sell food, household goods, and other essentials to consumers either through physical retail locations or online platforms. Investors often view grocery stocks as relatively stable investments due to the consistent demand for these products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 18,768,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,878,809. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,500. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $15.89 on Tuesday, hitting $1,021.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $955.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.45. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,022.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,670,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $806.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,463. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $389.29 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.50 and its 200-day moving average is $456.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories