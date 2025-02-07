Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Green Plains Trading Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,223. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

