GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.85, but opened at $50.32. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 7,604,987 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

