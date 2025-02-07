Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 3.3 %

Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,484. The company has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.