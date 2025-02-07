GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. GoPro had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. GoPro updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. GoPro has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, January 31st.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

