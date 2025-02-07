Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hercules Capital by 511.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

