Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 568,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 561,672 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

