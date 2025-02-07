Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.51 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.17 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $94.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

