Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,957,000 after buying an additional 891,252 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,234,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,610.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,106 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 895,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,028 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 785,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.