Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
