Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. Globe Life updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.450-14.050 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 387,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,366. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

