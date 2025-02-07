Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 179 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $518.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

