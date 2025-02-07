Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 660,443 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.