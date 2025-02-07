Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after buying an additional 1,935,356 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.