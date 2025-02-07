Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

