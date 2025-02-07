Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Genpact also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.590 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE G traded up $5.58 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Genpact has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

