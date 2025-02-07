Generate Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $105.01 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.