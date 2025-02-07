General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $206.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $207.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

