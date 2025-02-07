Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Generac by 46.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Generac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

