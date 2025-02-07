GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 735% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.27.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.