Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $15.04. Gambling.com Group shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 80,881 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GAMB. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

