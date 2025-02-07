Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 265,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 265,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,244,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,205,530.76. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $278,600.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $871,720.00.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.
- On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $301,550.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $741,080.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.