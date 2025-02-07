Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 265,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 265,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,244,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,205,530.76. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.

On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $301,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $741,080.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

