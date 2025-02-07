Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.120 EPS.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. Fortive has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

