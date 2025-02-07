Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Fortive updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.120 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,040. Fortive has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.