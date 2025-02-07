Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,490. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 98.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Fortinet by 30.8% during the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

