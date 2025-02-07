FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FORM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

