Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.25. 49,443,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 76,719,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

