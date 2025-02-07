Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 255,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 46,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

