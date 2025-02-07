FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. 8,574,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.