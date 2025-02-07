Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.280 EPS.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,607. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

