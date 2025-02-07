Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FI opened at $231.05 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $140.26 and a 12 month high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

