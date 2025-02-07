FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.95 and last traded at $172.80. 54,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 117,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

