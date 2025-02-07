Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.02. Approximately 177,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 402,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.43.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.10). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.10, for a total value of C$126,300.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

