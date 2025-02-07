Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 538 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

